Westampton teens cause chaos in neighborhood

WESTAMPTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A neighborhood in Westampton New Jersey described Friday night as complete chaos.

They told Action News they've never seen anything like it, after dozens of kids were running around, fighting- even jumping on cars.

"When I look out the window, I see hundreds of kids running everywhere on my lawn, my driveway, the neighbors... the middle of the street jumping around," explained Tatiana Iglesia of Westampton.

Ring video shows groups of kids swarming a neighborhood in Westampton Township late Friday night.

"I put my newborn to sleep and I seen a couple guys in the street I called my husband they had ski masks on," said Iglesia.

Iglesia said the kids first showed up shortly after 9, they called the police, they dispersed- but then they came back.

"He was like call the cops call the cops they're on top of the car they're destroying them they're fighting," she explained.

Neighbors tell Action News a party let out at the rec center near the neighborhood.

"At first it was totally fine it was fun. People started to collectively come this way from the rec center. They came in here, down this street... it went crazy. Kids were fighting in middle of the road and jumping on cars on lawns," explained Mikaela Barclay a student who was at the party.

Eventually the cops were called back to Westwood Way.

"It kept getting more chaotic until police showed up then a taser was heard from one of the high school students," said Barclay.

The Westampton Township police department posted on their facebook page that they are aware of the incident as well as the recreation department and the township.

They said they are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

"I hope the township can crack down on the parties they rent out," noted Iglesia.

Iglesia and her fiance said two of their cars were damaged because of this.

The incident is under investigation.