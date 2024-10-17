Diddy case: Lawsuit alleges 'gang-rape' as revenge for claims Combs was involved in Tupac death

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a Bay Area woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death.

Bay Area woman claims Diddy 'gang raped' her in Orinda apartment Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a Bay Area woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death.

Bay Area woman claims Diddy 'gang raped' her in Orinda apartment Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a Bay Area woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death.

Bay Area woman claims Diddy 'gang raped' her in Orinda apartment Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a Bay Area woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac's death.

ORINDA, Calif. -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a disturbing new lawsuit from a California woman who claims he "gang-raped" her as revenge for saying he was involved in Tupac Shakur's death.

In disturbing detail, the latest civil lawsuit against the business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs breaks down a horrific scene inside an Orinda, California apartment in 2018.

RELATED: ABC's 'Secret Life of Diddy' looks into life, alleged crimes of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs

"A very savage gang rape," the accuser's attorney Ariel Mitchell said.

A woman claims to have met Diddy over FaceTime in 2018 after running into one of his friends at a bar. During that conversation, her attorney said the woman made a comment that upset the rapper.

"She told Mr. Combs she believed he had something to do with Tupac's murder, so she wasn't interested or impressed with seeing him, little did she know that would be the thing to cause her harm later," Mitchell said.

The lawsuit says a month later, Diddy's friend allegedly "set her up" to be raped by the rapper in Orinda, where she said she was drugged and threatened with a knife, and Diddy said she would, "'Pay for her statements about Tupac during the video call."

The lawsuit says that "while violently raping the woman," the rapper told her "her life was in his hands and that if he wanted... he could 'take her' and she would never be seen again."

According to her attorney, the woman was raped by other men as well, and, despite being drugged, she was able to escape on her way out, telling Diddy: "She did not party with him and she did not enjoy partying with him and that he raped her."

The lawsuit claims neighbors in the area called police.

RELATED: Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers

"Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office came out to the neighbor's home at the time of the incident because several 911 calls were made," Mitchell said.

According to the lawsuit, several weeks after the rape, the accuser went to the hospital because she was still in pain.

The lawsuit claims hospital personnel called Walnut Creek, California police, who took the accuser's statement. This time, she decided not to name Diddy because she was afraid she was not going to be believed and would be harmed by the rapper if he found out she named him.

ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO contacted Walnut Creek and Orinda police departments, and has not heard back.

The woman's attorney said law enforcement agencies have refused to hand over the police reports.

"I think that is disturbing in and of itself. Her team needs this information," legal analyst and former prosecutor Steven Clark said.

RELATED: 6 people accuse Sean Combs of sexual assault in new lawsuits, including man who was 16 at the time

Despite several new allegations of rape and sexual assault from 1995 to 2021 against the rapper, Clark is urging for these allegations to be investigated independently.

"This matter needs to be investigated at many levels. Particularly, how was it investigated at the time of the complaint? Was this individual treated like a sexual assault victim or was she treated as someone who was not credible?" Clark said.

The accuser is seeking $50 million in damages from Diddy and those involved.

The Contra Costa County, California Sheriff's Office said they received a report on March 23, 2018, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. However, they determined the claims were unfounded.