What Gov. Josh Shapiro could add to the Harris campaign's push for Pennsylvania

What Gov. Josh Shapiro could add to the Harris campaign's push for Pennsylvania

What Gov. Josh Shapiro could add to the Harris campaign's push for Pennsylvania

What Gov. Josh Shapiro could add to the Harris campaign's push for Pennsylvania

What Gov. Josh Shapiro could add to the Harris campaign's push for Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Vice President Kamala Harris set to introduce her running mate to the country, many Americans are wondering who it could be.

In Philadelphia, voters who spoke to Action News said they were placing their bets on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who reportedly wrapped a meeting with Harris over the weekend.

"He already has the popularity," Casey Shechtman said. "I think it's a great choice."

"Think it's great for Pennsylvania to get somebody in there that knows our state," Florence Frantz told Action News.

Even registered a Republican like Lou -- who said he is casting his ballot for former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance -- said he believed Shapiro could provide a significant boost to the Harris ticket, as she and the Democrats look to win Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes this election cycle.

"He's a good standing man," Lou said as he recalled meeting Shapiro at least twice in Montgomery County. "He knows how to talk. He's a real person and he's authentic."

Those sentiments seem to be playing out in the latest review of swing states by Emerson College Polling. Of all the Harris vice president candidates, Shapiro scores highest among a majority of voters (40%) in his respective state who said they want him to be the pick.

It's a level of popularity Political Science Professor at West Chester University John Kennedy said could be vital in attracting disaffected Democrats in southwestern Pennsylvania and other areas of the commonwealth where the Harris ticket could realistically gain ground.

"In a very tight election just one or two percentage points makes a big difference perhaps between victory and defeat at the national level," Kennedy said.

He added since Shapiro has become governor, his approval numbers have been relatively good among both Democratic and Republican voters due to Shapiro's ability to reach across the aisle and get things done.

Kennedy said that could prove to be attractive to Republicans and Independents who are looking for an alternative to Trump.

"If you're trying to attract new votes from maybe, let's say Nikki Haley voters in the primary, I think that's the message you want to put out there," he said.

In terms of political power, Kennedy said having Shapiro on the Harris ticket likely wouldn't change any political influence for Pennsylvania.

However, he said having a potential vice president from the commonwealth is definitely a sense of pride for voters. Not to mention the amount of cash that could be infused into the commonwealth that could end up benefitting Democrats who are running on the same ticket.

"It's not just the presidential race, but it could have important ramifications throughout the down ballot," he said.

Harris has yet to announce who she has selected to be her running mate, but her campaign is expected to announce by Tuesday.

That's when she begins a blitz across battleground states, beginning with a rally at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.