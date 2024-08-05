Gov. Josh Shapiro returns home without making statement after meeting with Harris over veepstakes

Gov. Josh Shapiro deflected reporters questions about the vice presidency last week and over the weekend returned home without making any statement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro deflected reporters questions about the vice presidency last week and over the weekend returned home without making any statement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro deflected reporters questions about the vice presidency last week and over the weekend returned home without making any statement.

Gov. Josh Shapiro deflected reporters questions about the vice presidency last week and over the weekend returned home without making any statement.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro deflected reporters' questions about the vice presidency last week and over the weekend, he returned home without making any statement.

Top candidates for Kamala Harris' running mate were said to be meeting with the presumptive Democratic nominee on Sunday in Washington.

There are multiple names being circulated including Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

RELATED: Pa. Gov. Shapiro to meet with Kamala Harris in DC ahead of Philly rally next week

Shapiro canceled weekend fundraisers he had planned to attend in New York, although his press secretary declined to say why.

ABC News sources say the vetting process for VP is over, and the rest is now up to Harris.

The first stop for Harris and her choice for VP will be on Tuesday at Temple University.

Villanova political science professor David Barrett discussed some of the factors that go into picking which running mate goes on the ticket.

"The vice presidency is a tricky kind of an office. You need to almost always get in line with what the president decides and wants, so they'll have to work something out and what's the chemistry like," Barrett said. " I've no idea what the chemistry is like really between her and these various five or so men."

