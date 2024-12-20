Authorities warn about 'brushing scams' | Here's how it works

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- As holiday cheer is arriving in the form of boxes in the delivery truck, authorities are putting out warnings about unsolicited packages in the form of a "brushing scam."

"It was a really nice gift set for skin care," said Nancy Kowalik, of Mullica Hill, who received a package out of the blue from an unknown sender.

After seeing warning posts from local police departments, she believes it was likely part of a scam.

"There was a QR code," said Kowalik. "And I'm paranoid so I don't scan anything. But I kept asking friends and no one ever claimed sending that gift to me."

Experts like Venkat Margapuri, who is an assistant professor of computing sciences at Villanova University, say once a fraudulent seller sends a package, even though you didn't order it, they can write a verified review for their product online.

"Once these packages have been delivered, these fraudulent sellers go online and write a glowing review for their product in an attempt to boost sales," said Margapuri.

As Nancy mentioned, the package could also contain a QR code, which could lead you to a malicious website.

They might say something like: "Scan this QR code to leave a review on a product that you recently purchased to be eligible for a $500 gift card," said Margapuri.

Technology expert Tony Sebaj of Check Point Software Technologies says that scanning the QR code won't necessarily cause any harm, but the website you visit may ask you for sensitive information.

You can take steps if you've received one of these packages.

"Change your login on Amazon if that's the site that's the vehicle for the brushing scam," said Sebaj. "Change your password. It's always good to have the two-factor authentication set up on your online shopping accounts and banking accounts."

Another precaution is to enroll in some kind of credit monitoring.

Another scam that's rampant right now: shipping scams.

If you get a text message about a package that can't be delivered, check with the sender or the shipping service directly before clicking on anything.