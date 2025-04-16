New food concept changing the game: Wonder has 20 eateries under one roof

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the question dividing households for ages: "What's for dinner?"

A new dining concept is changing that game.

Wonder food hall is opening roughly a dozen spots in the area this year.

We visited the newly opened Wonder in Ardmore.

Whether you want pizza, Mexican, Mediterranean, BBQ, anything in between, or all of the above: it's all under one roof for delivery, pickup or dine in.

"The cool thing about Wonder is you never have to choose what you want to eat," says Jessica Malone, head of brand marketing for Wonder. "Here, you can order from multiple restaurants all at once."

There are more than 20 food concepts coming out of one kitchen.

"Everything is made to order," Malone explains, "and it all comes in one delivery. Everyone's happy."

You can also pick it up in one order or dine in at the location.

The concept was born in New York City and quickly spread.

Ardmore is the 41st location to open across the country.

The recipes come courtesy of some of the country's most famous chefs.

"This is a Bobby Flay steak," Malone says. "I mean, a filet mignon. We have Marcus Samuelson's Streetbird."

You don't have to go to New York City to get Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding.

Chef Michael Symon's Mediterranean dishes from Yasas are also on the menu.

"I love the idea. It offers you variety, depending on what the day is, what you want to eat," says Adam Rosenzweig from Conshohocken. That day, he was dining in.

In terms of delivery, Wonder keeps the radius small, as it aims to get your meal to your front door in about 30 minutes.

Right now, locations are open there in Ardmore, Quakertown, King of Prussia, and Northeast Philly, with more opening this year.