What to know about February's full snow moon

The year's second full moon, known as the snow moon, arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.
February is also the perfect time to spot Venus, the planet named after the Roman goddess of love, as it shines at its brightest this month, according to NASA.
Below, find out everything you need to know about this celestial event.
The snow moon will arrive Feb. 12, 2025, according to NASA.
The full moon in February was dubbed the snow moon due to the heavy snowfall typically seen this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing names for full moons in the 1930s.
Many Native American tribes in the northwestern U.S. also referred to it as the storm moon, in reference to frequent snowstorms, or the hunger moon, as harsh winter conditions made hunting difficult.
According to NASA, February offers a stunning display of bright planets, with Venus at its peak and Jupiter and Mars dominating the night sky. Here's what to watch for:
With clear skies, February's night sky offers plenty to enjoy beyond the snow moon!