What parents need to know as whooping cough cases surge

Cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, are on the rise, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 17,579 whooping cough cases, with the highest number in the Middle Atlantic states, have been reported as of the week ending on Oct. 5, the most recent data available. This time last year, there were only about about 3,962 cases, an increase of over fivefold since October 2023.

Here's what parents should know about this common disease amid the latest outbreak.

What is whooping cough?

"This is a very contagious, bacterial respiratory infection," explained ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton on "Good Morning America" Monday.

Whooping cough spreads through coughing or sneezing and impacts the body's cilia, causing swelling in the airway.

The CDC also notes that babies under 1 year of age and anyone with a compromised immune system or moderate to severe medically treated asthma have the highest risk of developing whooping cough and severe complications from the infection.

What are the symptoms of whooping cough?

"It can often start as symptoms of a cold - low grade fever, runny nose, a mild cough for maybe one to two weeks," Sutton said. "Then, that progresses into the second stage, and that's the most concerning. That includes these violent coughing attacks that often leave people gasping for air, which is where the whooping cough comes from."

In babies under 1, the symptoms may vary. "It might not come with any coughing at all," Sutton added. "It might come with periods of apnea or when they stop breathing, which is why it's so important to pay attention."

What is the treatment for whooping cough?

Whooping cough is often treated with antibiotics and is best treated early.

"To give you a picture of what it looks like when a patient comes into the emergency room, we often start with gathering the history, whether or not you're updated on your vaccines. Do you have a risk of exposure?" Sutton explained. "Also, certain blood tests and imaging can help confirm if you have other types of respiratory infections and then it's confirmed with a swab and that helps us to confirm the diagnosis."

How can you prevent whooping cough?

The most effective way to prevent whooping cough is through vaccination, according to the CDC. The agency recommends everyone from young kids to adults get vaccinated.

"This is a part of the routine vaccinations for children and this is about five vaccines between the ages of two months, kindergarten and, once again, around fifth or sixth grade," Sutton said of the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis) vaccination series.

"For adults, we should get updated every 10 years," Sutton added about adult Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) vaccinations. "And then most important for pregnant women, they encourage that you get this vaccine at the end of your pregnancy, during the third trimester, and the goal of this is to help protect again, the most vulnerable."