BreakingPope Francis, everyman leader of the Roman Catholic Church, dies at 88
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wilde & Lovely: husband & wife sustainable bespoke boutique

ByWendy Daughenbaugh WPVI logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 2:47PM
Wilde & Lovely: A Husband & Wife Sustainable Bespoke Boutique
Wilde & Lovely is from Christian Calabrese and his wife, Liana Vazquez-Calabrese specializing in millinery, florals, art and vintage clothing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wilde & Lovely is the creative project of Christian Calabrese and his wife, Liana Vazquez-Calabrese. They specialize in millinery, florals, art and vintage clothing

Christian is the hat maker. Liana does dried floral art. Both are avid thrifters.

There living room/showroom has a throw pillow made from an old pair of jeans, a hat made from leftover felt, and a floral necklace that incorporates a beehive found in a local park.

Their refrigerator is adorned with magnets made from thrift store forks and knives.

Christian solders out the handle and Liana fills it with dried flowers.

The couple launched Wilde & Lovely during the pandemic. Both take inspiration from their Latino roots. Christian's maternal family is Colombian; Liana is Puerto Rican.

Along with selling their own creations, they support other artists, with a focus on uplifting the Brown community.

Wilde & Lovely| Instagram

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW