Wilde & Lovely: husband & wife sustainable bespoke boutique

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wilde & Lovely is the creative project of Christian Calabrese and his wife, Liana Vazquez-Calabrese. They specialize in millinery, florals, art and vintage clothing

Christian is the hat maker. Liana does dried floral art. Both are avid thrifters.

There living room/showroom has a throw pillow made from an old pair of jeans, a hat made from leftover felt, and a floral necklace that incorporates a beehive found in a local park.

Their refrigerator is adorned with magnets made from thrift store forks and knives.

Christian solders out the handle and Liana fills it with dried flowers.

The couple launched Wilde & Lovely during the pandemic. Both take inspiration from their Latino roots. Christian's maternal family is Colombian; Liana is Puerto Rican.

Along with selling their own creations, they support other artists, with a focus on uplifting the Brown community.

Wilde & Lovely| Instagram