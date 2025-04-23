'Danny's Wildfire' in Cumberland County, NJ, now 100% contained after burning 1,327 acres

Officials said the blaze was 75% contained as of Sunday.

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Vineland wildfire in Cumberland County is 100% contained as of Wednesday, the New Jersey Fire Service said.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The wildfire, also known as "Danny's Wildfire," was initially spotted from the Belleplain Fire Tower at 12:24 p.m. on Friday, April 18.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire burned 1,327-acres in a remote area of the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area until significant rain falls over the fire area.

Officials said visitors should also use caution in the area, as trees within the area may have been weakened by the fire.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

The cause of the remain under investigation.

