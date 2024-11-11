Wet weather breaks dry streak as several wildfires continue to burn in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Sunday night's wet weather should help crews make progress on wildfires burning across the region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday night's wet weather should help crews make progress on wildfires burning across the region.

A fire on Neversink Mountain in Reading, Pennsylvania, is 30% contained.

The brush fire broke out late Friday.

Meanwhile, the Wildland Fire that has burned more than 133 acres in Glassboro, New Jersey, is now 75% contained.

Over the weekend, New Jersey health officials issued an air quality alert for Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, and Ocean counties.

A volunteer forest ranger died while responding to a wildfire near the New Jersey, New York border.

A tree fell on 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez in Orange County, New York, on Saturday.

The wildfire started in West Milford, Passaic County before spreading across state lines.

That blaze is zero percent contained.

The breakout of wildfires comes amid some of the driest conditions in nearly 120 years for the Philadelphia region.

