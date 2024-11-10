Police say it happened while Shashaty was firing a "Dragon's Breath" 12-gauge shotgun.

Man charged with arson in connection with Ocean County wildfire

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with a wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County.

Authorities allege that Richard Shashaty of Brick Township started the fire at the Central Jersey Rifle Range on November 6.

Police say it happened while Shashaty was firing a "Dragon's Breath" 12-gauge shotgun.

This type of ammunition contains magnesium shards, that can ignite flammable materials, which is illegal in New Jersey.

The wildfire has consumed around 350 acres.