Wildwood to get $2.3M grant for boardwalk connector

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Jersey Shore town is getting a boost to connect fun and eateries.

The Wildwood's Boardwalk-Pacific Avenue Pedestrian Connector project will get $2.3 million in state and federal support.

The project will link the Boardwalk to Pacific Avenue's dining, retail, and entertainment district at Byrne Plaza.

Planned improvements include new sidewalks and seating, curb ramps for the disabled and updated lighting.