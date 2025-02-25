Will Canadian tourists cancel their trips to the Jersey shore amid tensions with U.S.?

Many Canadian toursists flock to the Jersey shore each summer, but there are worries that tensions with the United States could change their plans.

Many Canadian toursists flock to the Jersey shore each summer, but there are worries that tensions with the United States could change their plans.

Many Canadian toursists flock to the Jersey shore each summer, but there are worries that tensions with the United States could change their plans.

Many Canadian toursists flock to the Jersey shore each summer, but there are worries that tensions with the United States could change their plans.

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- At the Quebec Hotel in Wildwood, New Jersey, staff members are already preparing for summer.

And fittingly, every summer they tend to see the same faces from our neighbors to the north.

"The Canadians are great visitors. Very polite," said owner Lester Katsanis. "It makes the Wildwoods seem more cosmopolitan!"

But a trade war looms between the U.S. and Canada.

President Donald Trump said this week the previously suspended tariffs will go into effect next month. And now there are concerns that the contingent from Canada may be smaller this year at the Jersey Shore.

"I know Canadians get two weeks off paid per year, which is nice. We would love for them to spend that two weeks here," said Joy Kostas, the rental manager at Coastal Elite Realty in Wildwood.

She says two Canadian renters recently canceled their summer vacation here.

"It was kind of shocking, actually," said Kostas. "I was surprised that they had canceled because they were unhappy with Trump's policies. We really don't have people cancel because of their political affiliation or views."

The tradition dates back to the 1960s, when tourism officials here realized the outdoor-loving Canadians were flocking to the shore. Cape May County even had a tourism office in Montreal for a time.

"Our water is warm. We hear that a lot from Canadians. The reason why they come is they like to be in our ocean," said Joann DelVescio of the New Jersey Campground Owners Association.

Jersey shore campgrounds are also keeping an eye on reservations, and a few are seeing cancellations, says DelVescio.

Folks from her association are actually headed to an annual camping expo in Montreal this weekend - a chance to make some connections in person and encourage them to come down.

"We're still welcoming them with open arms and looking forward to having them visit."