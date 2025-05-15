William Shatner headlining Fan Expo Philadelphia May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Shatner is headlining Fan Expo Philadelphia along Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, John Cena and more from May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stars from TV and film will be heading to Philadelphia May 16-18 for the annual Fan Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

And you'll be able to get some one-on-one time with celebrities, including Captain Kirk himself.

"I'm excited. I love Philadelphia. I've been to Philadelphia many times," said William Shatner.

Shatner, best known for his portrayal of James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" franchise, returns to Philadelphia for Fan Expo.

The rest of the star-studded lineup includes "Star Wars" favorites from the "Mandalorian" and across the galaxy and stars from the Marvel Universe, along with fan favorites from "High School Musical," "Bluey" and so many more of our favorites series and films.

The Fan Expo is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18.

For all the details, stars on tap and meet and greet opportunities at Fan Expo Philadelphia, visit: https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/