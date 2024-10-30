24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wilmington Airport to announce expansion plans, including new routes and PHL shuttle bus

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 10:58AM
Wilmington Airport to announce expansion plans, including new routes and PHL shuttle bus
Wilmington Airport to announce expansion plans, including new routes and PHL shuttle busWilmington Airport officials will announce the ways it plans to expand.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington Airport officials will announce the ways it plans to expand.

The expansion will include 500 new parking spaces, which are expected to open just in time for the busy holiday travel rush.

Avelo Airlines is also expected to lay out its new flights from Wilmington to Atlanta, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; and other southern destinations.

American Airlines and the Landline Company will also talk about their added shuttle bus route connecting Wilmington Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW