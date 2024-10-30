Wilmington Airport to announce expansion plans, including new routes and PHL shuttle bus

Wilmington Airport officials will announce the ways it plans to expand.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Wilmington Airport officials will announce the ways it plans to expand.

The expansion will include 500 new parking spaces, which are expected to open just in time for the busy holiday travel rush.

Avelo Airlines is also expected to lay out its new flights from Wilmington to Atlanta, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; and other southern destinations.

American Airlines and the Landline Company will also talk about their added shuttle bus route connecting Wilmington Airport to Philadelphia International Airport.

