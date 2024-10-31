1 dead, 3 injured in Wilmington, Delaware shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of East 28th Street.

Police say a 22-year-old male gunshot victim was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other men were also injured, including a 34-year-old, 21-year-old and 20-year-old. The 34-year-old was listed as critical, while the two others remain in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654.