Wind down for wellness at Muscle and Flow Massage

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Muscle and Flow Massage in South Philly, owner and licensed massage therapist Dorinda O'Donnell tells her clients 'a massage is not just a treat, it's a treatment'.

With almost two decades in the healing arts and in the medical field, she believes in the health benefits of massage.

Her studio has made local publications' "Best Of..." and "Favorites..." lists, and offers a wide variety of services.

Muscle and Flow Massage | Facebook | Instagram

1318 W. Ritner Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

724-576-2111

Tuesday-Friday, 11am-7:30pm, Saturday 10am-6pm