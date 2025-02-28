2 window washers rescued after rigging swings out of control outside NYC high-rise

N.J. Burkett has more on the high-stakes rescue of two window washers in Columbus Circle.

N.J. Burkett has more on the high-stakes rescue of two window washers in Columbus Circle.

N.J. Burkett has more on the high-stakes rescue of two window washers in Columbus Circle.

N.J. Burkett has more on the high-stakes rescue of two window washers in Columbus Circle.

NEW YORK -- Two workers not secured with safety lines were rescued after their scaffolding started dangling and swinging out of control dozens of stories up in the air in New York City.

It happened 78 stories above the ground on West 58th Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters had to break windows and were quickly able to stabilize the rigging, keep it upright and pull the two workers to safety.

The rescued workers are in "stable condition," according to FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Trahan, after being treated on scene by EMS and transported to the hospital.

The workers were wearing their safety harnesses, but they were useless because they were not hooked up to the scaffold rigging by safety lines.

"They realized that the workers inside the scaffolding was not secure to safety lines, so they were able to put lines over inside the bucket and secure them," Trahan said.

FDNY Lt. Chief Nick Schneider said it was "extremely dangerous" for the occupants of the scaffolding and also for members of the FDNY.

"We're operating essentially on the edge of a 78-story building, so it was very difficult to us, but I couldn't believe what I was seeing, that they weren't tied off, they kept trying to stand up and we kept telling them sit down, sit down, they weren't secured to anything," Schneider said.

After the workers were rescued, the rigging continued to swing in the wind and smashed into the building, sending glass falling to the street below, during a very busy time of day.

Officials said 58th Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues was temporarily shut down for concerns of falling glass.

It is not believed anyone was hurt on the street down below from the falling glass.

The Buildings Department is on the scene and will likely issue violations.