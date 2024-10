Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Philadelphia ShopRite

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a grocery store in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Lottery officials say someone purchased the ticket from the ShopRite on the 5500 block of Tulip Street.

The store is set to receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

It matched all five of the white balls drawn, but not the red Powerball number, officials say.