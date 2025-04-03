Missing pregnant teenager, 40-year-old who impregnated her found in Nebraska

A missing pregnant teen has been found two months after an Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin.

An Amber Alert was issued on February 6 for a 16-year-old girl. Officials said she was three-months pregnant at the time.

She was believed to be with Gary Day, the 40-year-old man who impregnated her.

On Wednesday, April 2, police said the teenager and the man were found in Nebraska.

At about 11:40 p.m. Beaver Dam police responded to a tip of a possible sighting of the teenager and Day.

After confirming their identities, police took Day into custody.

Day faces charges of child enticement and abduction, according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by ABC News.

It is unknown when he will be extradited to Wisconsin.

