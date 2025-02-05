Amber Alert: Wisconsin pregnant teen missing; father of unborn child, 40, main suspect

The suspect vehicle is a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse that could have Arkansas plate BBR 20L or Pennsylvania plate KGW5186.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, of Wisconsin. She is three months pregnant.

She is believed to be with 40-year-old Gary F. Day, who is the father of Franklin's unborn child.

Franklin was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday at her home near 4th and Beaver streets in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Day was last seen at the teen's house around 7:48 a.m. the next day, on February 3.

Police said Day has ties to Arkansas.

The suspect vehicle is a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse. Police said the vehicle has been seen with multiple license plates including Arkansas plate BBR 20L and Pennsylvania plate KGW5186.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-887-4612 or the Amber Alert tip line at 888-304-3936.