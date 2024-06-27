Officers took one suspect into custody and the search continues for the others.

Witness dodges bullets during robbery at Ridley Twp. Family Dollar store in Delaware County

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three robbers fired shots at a witness while fleeing a holdup at the Family Dollar on MacDade Boulevard in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Luckily, the witness was not hit as the armed thieves drove off with cash and cigarettes.

Police have since tracked down the getaway car to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Southwest Philadelphia.

Some of the cash they took littered the road.

Officers took one suspect into custody and the search continues for the others.

