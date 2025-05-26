WMBA and MBA finals took place at Temple's Liacouras Center

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - On Sunday, Temple's Liacouras Center hosted the Military Basketball Association's world championship games. The Memorial Day weekend event is more than just a game of hoops, it benefits those afflicted with PTSD and more.

The men's final wrapped up with Patrick Space Force Base winning the MBA. Fort Bragg team took the WMBA title.

"It's incredible to be here watching veterans play basketball," said Allen Doman, United States Navy Veteran. Temple University's Liacouras Center hosted The Military Basketball Association's World Championship Men's and Women's Finals. "To support the veterans that are out here playing basketball from Fort Bragg and Fort Campbell or whatever other units they're from it's camaraderie support," said Kimberly Washington, United States Army Veteran. The teams here are the league's best. The M-B-A supports nearly 1000 athletes from 50 military teams around the world. "It's an honor my first time in Philadelphia so that's amazing got an opportunity to see this beautiful city got an opportunity to represent Germany in the military it's just an honor," said Phillip Flowers, Wiesbaden Player.

"This is all for the veterans it's not about the basketball, it's about veterans, service members, retirees all getting together to continue the game that they love to play," said Angel Acevedo, WMBA commissioner, the co-founder of the MBA and the Deputy MBA Commissioner.

But the event went beyond basketball. Before the start of the games, panelists spoke inside the Liacouras Center on a variety of topics affecting veterans.

Various veterans programs were onsite to assist veterans and their families. It's all part of the greater theme of being a team, whether that's on the court or in the field on a mission.

"Getting them involved in sports, making them feel like part of a team again, cause we're always part of a team. Looking to the person to the right and left of you," said Jerry Tempesta, Vietnam Veteran.

The MBA works to prevent veteran suicide by utilizing sports to build the camaraderie soldiers experienced while serving. "I'm here just to support the vets. You know they got a pretty cool program here to help the vets with their mental health," said Avery Williams, Philadelphia Eagles Return Specialist.

"We appreciate people coming out to reflect on why Memorial Day is so important," said Mike Meyers, Retired Army Major and Commissioner for the Military Basketball Association.