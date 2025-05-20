Turquoise Morton, 38, was charged Tuesday with abandoning a domestic animal and animal cruelty.

Woman arrested after allegedly abandoning malnourished, injured dog in Jersey dumpster

Turquoise Morton, 38, was charged Tuesday with abandoning a domestic animal and animal cruelty.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey, have arrested a woman for allegedly abandoning a dog in a dumpster.

The dog was found in a trash bag in a dumpster at the Belmont Apartments on White Horse Pike back in March.

It was severely malnourished and suffering from multiple injuries.

The Bichon-Poodle mix has since been adopted after undergoing several surgeries.

Morton is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.