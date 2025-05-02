24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Woman arrested after unprovoked stabbing attack on SEPTA bus in Marple Twp., police say

Friday, May 2, 2025 6:04PM
MARPLE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on a SEPTA bus.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday in Marple Township.

An officer, who was nearby handling an unrelated call, was able to quickly respond and identify the suspect as Lateefah Brown.

Lateefah Brown
Brown was taken into custody and the victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and was directed only at the victim.

She has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possessing an instrument of crime.

Brown's bail was set at 10% of $1 million. She is being held at the Delaware County Prison.

