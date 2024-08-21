In the video, you can see she nearly got bit by the big cat.

Woman caught on video 'enticing' tiger after illegally climbing into zoo enclosure in Bridgeton, NJ

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman after she was caught on video climbing into a tiger enclosure at a South Jersey zoo.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, are asking for the public's help identifying a woman after she was caught on video illegally climbing into a tiger enclosure at a zoo.

It happened at the Cohanzick Zoo in South Jersey.

Action News is working to find out exactly when it occurred.

Authorities say the female zoogoer went over the wooden fence and began "enticing the tiger," in the words of police, putting her hand through the wire enclosure.

In the video posted by police, you can see she nearly got bit by the big cat.

Police say not only was this inappropriate and dangerous, it's also illegal to climb over the zoo fences.

Anyone with information about the woman seen in the video is asked to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at BPD.TIPS.

