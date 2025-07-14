Doylestown woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking boyfriend with a cleaver

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Doylestown woman is charged with third-degree attempted murder after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a cleaver during a violent incident Saturday night, authorities said.

Police were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. to the area of South Main and State streets in Doylestown Borough following an abandoned 911 call.

A second call soon followed, requesting a welfare check on 50-year-old Robin McNamara. Police say McNamara had posted to Facebook that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Responding officers encountered McNamara outside her apartment. Police say her clothing was soaked in blood.

Robin McNamara

According to the criminal complaint, McNamara told officers the blood belonged to her boyfriend, with whom she had an argument.

McNamara allegedly told police she believed she had broken her boyfriend's nose.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered the victim covered in blood with a deep laceration to the back of his head down to the skull. Additional injuries included cuts to his shoulders and forearm, along with bruising on his back.

The victim allegedly told police McNamara had attacked him with a cleaver-type knife, which was recovered at the scene.

McNamara is now in police custody.

