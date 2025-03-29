24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Woman dead, man critical after crash in Tioga-Nicetown section of the city

The male driver is in critical condition, while a 50-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, March 29, 2025 3:51PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal accident near Hunting Park Avenue and Wissahickon Avenue.

The crash was discovered around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police found two people in an Oldsmobile Aurora crashed into a parked truck.

The male driver is in critical condition, while a 50-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Chrysler Pacifica was also found crashed into a parked car, but was unattended.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and the Chrysler's involvement in the accident.

