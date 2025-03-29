Woman dead, man critical after crash in Tioga-Nicetown section of the city

The male driver is in critical condition, while a 50-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal accident near Hunting Park Avenue and Wissahickon Avenue.
The crash was discovered around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police found two people in an Oldsmobile Aurora crashed into a parked truck.
A Chrysler Pacifica was also found crashed into a parked car, but was unattended.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and the Chrysler's involvement in the accident.