The woman reported she was leaving work, when she was followed by a black Nissan on I-76 and I-676 East.

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head in Center City

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head in Center City

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head in Center City

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head in Center City

Suspect sought after woman shot in the head in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a 23-year-old woman from King of Prussia to Center City, and then shot her.

The woman reported she was leaving work, when she was followed by a black Nissan on I-76 and I-676 East.

Once in Philadelphia, she told police the driver exited the vehicle on the 400 block of North 5th Street, and fired multiple shots at her, hitting her in the head.

She is currently in stable condition at the hospital.