PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in the Frankford neighborhood.

Authorities responded early Saturday morning to the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue for a welfare check after a friend reportedly hadn't seen her.

Police discovered blood and found the woman deceased in a third floor apartment, bound under a couch.

Detectives are waiting for autopsy results.