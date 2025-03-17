Woman found dead inside partially collapsed home in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a partially collapsed home.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the collapse in the 7100 block of Mount Airy Place around 12:30 p.m.

Crews found a woman, believed to be a senior citizen, inside the home. Her name has not been released.

Firefighters say the first floor collapsed into the basement, and the woman's body was found in the debris.

It's not clear when the woman died, nor is it clear when the collapse happened.

Firefighters say it was a neighbor who discovered the collapse and called authorities on Monday.

