24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman found dead inside partially collapsed home in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 6:39PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a partially collapsed home.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the collapse in the 7100 block of Mount Airy Place around 12:30 p.m.

Crews found a woman, believed to be a senior citizen, inside the home. Her name has not been released.

Firefighters say the first floor collapsed into the basement, and the woman's body was found in the debris.

It's not clear when the woman died, nor is it clear when the collapse happened.

Firefighters say it was a neighbor who discovered the collapse and called authorities on Monday.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW