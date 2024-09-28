Woman killed after driver veers off road, crashes in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle she was riding in crashed in Vineland, New Jersey.

It happened around 12:34 a.m. in the area of East Sherman Avenue and Hance Bridge Road.

According to police, the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder, 52-year-old Vineland resident Armando Garcia, veered off E. Sherman Avenue and into a wooded area.

The Pathfinder struck a tree, killing 37-year-old Keila Osoria-Garcia of Wildwood.

Garcia survived the crash and is in stable condition at Cooper University Hospital.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Capelli at 856-691-4111 x4350 and reference Case# #24-41147.