Woman killed in hit-and-run on Halloween night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section

Friday, November 1, 2024 8:59AM
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Halloween night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming sectionPolice are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section.

A young woman was left to die on the street.

The tragedy happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Levick Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding when the victim was struck.

The victim is believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, and was hit with such force that she was knocked out of both of her sneakers.

Police say the suspect was driving a black or dark-colored SUV. They are hoping surveillance cameras picked up a model or year of the vehicle.

