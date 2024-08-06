Woman dragged to empty room, knocked unconscious and robbed in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering after she was assaulted and knocked unconscious during a robbery in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

Police released new surveillance video of the suspect on Tuesday.

It shows him entering the Alden Apartments on July 22 and sneaking up on the woman from behind.

He then forces her into an empty room, throws her to the ground, knocks her out and runs off with her belongings.

Police say an employee found the woman a short time later and called for help.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).