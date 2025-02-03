Woman missing after plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia, sister says | Exclusive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has gone missing after the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia, her sister told Action News in an exclusive interview on Monday.

The plane crash created a massive explosion and left a large crater on Cottman Avenue.

Suzanne Lee Stepp says she knows that her 47-year-old sister, Sarah, was visiting her boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia on the night of the medical jet crash.

So, when Suzanne heard news about the incident, she called her sister right away.

"When I called her phone, it went straight to voicemail. She always answers my calls. So, then I called her boyfriend and he said he was worried," Suzanne said.

The number of people known to be injured in the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash is now 24, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday.

She said Sarah's boyfriend was worried because Sarah had recently left the house to get a bite to eat in the area where the plane went down.

No one has heard from, or seen, Sarah Stepp since that night.

On Monday, during a news conference with federal, state, and local authorities, officials confirmed that the number of people injured stands at 24, four of whom are still in the hospital.

The number of fatalities remains at seven: six people on the plane and one person on the ground.

But Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized those numbers are subject to change as the investigation continues.

"As much as we want to say, these are the absolute number of lives that have been lost, we are going to allow our experts, our partners at the local, state, and federal levels to continue to do their work," she said.

RAW VIDEO: The NTSB released video on Sunday that shows the site of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia from the ground and air.

In the meantime, Suzanne said despite the circumstances surrounding her sister's disappearance, she is still hopeful that Sarah will come home.

"My sister means the world to me. And Sarah, she is just a bubbly, sunshine of joy," Suzanne said. "Without her, I don't know what I would do."