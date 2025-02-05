One woman on a mission to preserve Chinatowns nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman on a mission to preserve Chinatowns across the country is now focusing her attention on Philadelphia.

Grace Young is a James Beard Humanitarian award winner, activist, and nationally known cookbook author. This week, she partnered with local leaders to take us all on a walk through the neighborhood to shine a light on why Chinatown's future should matter to all of us.

"Chinatowns are the ultimate American story," Young said.

Philadelphia's Chinatown is 150 years old.

"So many people have come to this country and have been able to achieve the American dream by starting out in Chinatown," Young said.

And like any American story, while there are signs of success there are also signs of struggle.

"When Chinatown started it was the red light district, it was the Tenderloin, it was the only place that Chinese were allowed to live," said Debbie Wei of Asian Americans United. "It was neglected for many, many years."

Wei said the fight to be seen and cared for continues.

"If you walk around Chinatown there is no green space," said Wei. "Public services in general. We don't have trash pickup here. All of its private trash pickup, you know, because of all the businesses."

"The only public school we have in Chinatown is the one we built ourselves," said Wei.

And AAU said Philadelphia's Chinatown has lost more than 25-percent of its land. Wei pointed to the encroachment from Market Street East, the Vine Street Expressway, and the Convention Center.

"Chinatown's just trying to exist," she said.

Then there was COVID, which turned Chinatowns into ghost towns.

"People were misguided and thought that if they came to Chinatown, they could catch COVID, which was absolutely untrue," said Young. "And so these businesses were devastated."

"Many of them lost 80 to 90% of their business income, right? They were just hanging by a thread," she continued.

Eddie Wang, the owner of Bubblefish, says he still has just half the customers compared to pre-pandemic and waxes nostalgic about the neighborhood before 2020.

"3'clock in the morning, young people still walk by but right now, after 9 o'clock, the Chinatown is very quiet," he said.

What are some strategies and what are some solutions to preserve Chinatown?

"Everyone can do their little part and remind their families and friends not to take your Philly Chinatown for granted," said Young.

"98% of the businesses in Chinatown are mom and pop."

"And when you shop in Chinatown, it's not just for Asian groceries. You can buy milk, yogurt, you know, basic items in Chinatown," she said. "These communities have everything from hardware stores to plant shops."

"I always say it's a way to reconnect with your humanity," said Young.

"And nothing is too small. All of these businesses in Chinatown operate on razor-thin profit margins," she said. "So if they're not getting the volume that they're accustomed to, they will not survive."

Wei said she has hope Chinatown will get the help it needs after seeing the widespread support in its fight against 76 Place.

"Across race, across class," she said. "We were just so grateful that so many communities around the city recognize both the value of Chinatown, but also the importance of neighborhoods to this city."

Earlier this week, Young spoke at a sold-out dinner hosted by fellow James Beard winner, Ellen Yin. The dinner included an online auction, which is continuing. You can bid on items until Friday, February 14th. All the proceeds will go to Asian Americans United.

