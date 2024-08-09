Woman recovering after being shot twice in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 43-year-old woman is recovering after being shot twice in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of East Clearfield Street.

She was hit in an arm and a leg.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect was seen fleeing into a house on the 3100 block of Hartville Street, but escaped by the time they searched the property.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but there is no word on the suspect's whereabouts

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

