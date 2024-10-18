Woman rescued from car after crashing down embankment in Delaware County

Woman rescued from car after crashing down embankment in Delaware County

Woman rescued from car after crashing down embankment in Delaware County

Woman rescued from car after crashing down embankment in Delaware County

Woman rescued from car after crashing down embankment in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a crash in Delaware County on Friday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as first responders worked to free the woman from her vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 800 block of North Eagle Road in Havertown.

Fire officials say the 71-year-old woman drove through a fence, traveled down an embankment, and flipped the car.

She was pulled out by firefighters and taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on her condition or what may have led to the crash.