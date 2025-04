Woman rescued from mangled car after crash with school bus leaves Christiana Hospital

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The 18-year-old woman who was trapped in her car after a crash with a school bus last week is now out of the hospital.

Peyton Harter thanked firefighters and other first responders as she left Christiana Hospital on Friday.

Crews had to extricate her from her car on April 9, a process that took nearly two hours.

An 18-year-old woman was trapped in a crushed car for nearly two hours after a crash involving a school bus in Bear, New Castle County.

The 14 students on the bus were uninjured in the crash on Summit Bridge Road in New Castle.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries.