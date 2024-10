Woman shot by her husband as she read her Bible in Bethel Twp., police say

A man in Berks County is accused of shooting his wife in the head while she was reading her Bible.

A man in Berks County is accused of shooting his wife in the head while she was reading her Bible.

A man in Berks County is accused of shooting his wife in the head while she was reading her Bible.

A man in Berks County is accused of shooting his wife in the head while she was reading her Bible.

BETHEL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Berks County is accused of shooting his wife in the head while she was reading her Bible.

The district attorney's office says the woman's husband, Howard Boltz, faces attempted homicide charges.

Police say Boltz told his wife he wanted her to stop harassing him, then pulled out a rifle and opened fire last Friday in Bethel Township.

His wife is expected to survive.

Boltz is being held on $1 million bail.