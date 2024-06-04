  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot and killed after neighbor dispute in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, police say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 6:23PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a shooting on Tuesday morning that apparently happened after a dispute between neighbors.

Philadelphia police say officers were called to a report of a neighbor dispute and gunshots just before noon Tuesday in the 7100 block of Montague Street in Tacony.

That's where they found a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The gunman was inside a property and refused to come out, leading to police declaring it a barricade situation.

Pictured: Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Pictured: Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

However, it was resolved at 1:20 p.m. and a male suspect was taken into custody.

The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW