Woman shot and killed after neighbor dispute in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after a shooting on Tuesday morning that apparently happened after a dispute between neighbors.

Philadelphia police say officers were called to a report of a neighbor dispute and gunshots just before noon Tuesday in the 7100 block of Montague Street in Tacony.

That's where they found a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The gunman was inside a property and refused to come out, leading to police declaring it a barricade situation.

Pictured: Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

However, it was resolved at 1:20 p.m. and a male suspect was taken into custody.

The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

