Woman shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 4900 block of Chancellor Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to that area for a person with a gun, and discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

They rushed her to the hospital. There's no word yet on her condition.

Police did recover a weapon at the scene, but so far, no arrests have been made.