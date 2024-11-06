Woman sought for allegedly smashing glass doors at 3 TD Banks in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspected vandal who targeted TD Banks in Center City.

Surveillance video captured a woman throwing bricks into the glass doors at one of the bank's locations on the night of October 30.

Investigators say she did this at a branch on JFK Boulevard, 19th and Markets streets, and along the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

All three locations were hit in under 30 minutes, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on her or these incidents is asked to contact the police.