Woman, toddler found fatally shot inside apartment in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened after a woman and a toddler were found shot dead inside a Wynnefield Heights apartment Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a 45-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl inside. Both had been shot once in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the young girl died after arriving at the hospital.

Action News has reached out to police to find out the relationship between the victims and if there are any updated details.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

