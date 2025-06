Woman, young child found dead in parked car at Quakertown home

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman and a 3-year-old child were found dead in a car parked at a home in Quakertown.

Investigators in Bucks County announced the investigation on Tuesday at the property on the 2100 block of Barley Drive.

The victims, identified as 42-year-old Agnes Dawidowicz and 3-year-old Charlie Dawidowicz, were found on Sunday evening. Police have not yet revealed their relationship.

The cause and manners of death were still pending, according to the Bucks County coroner.