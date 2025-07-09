BreakingStrike ends after Philadelphia leaders, union officials reach a deal
Two women wounded in separate shooting incidents

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 10:10AM
PHILADELPHIA- Two women were wounded in two separate shooting incidents overnight Wednesday.

Police rushed to the 1900 block of North 19th street in North Philadelphia around 2:30a.m.

They found a woman wounded by gunfire as well as shell casings on the ground. A car was also riddled by bullets.

The woman was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment.

Nearly two hours earlier, gunfire went off at 26th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

At that scene, a woman was shot in the leg, and a man was grazed by a bullet.

Police have not released information about possible suspects for either shooting.

