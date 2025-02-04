World War II stories come to life at Millville Army Air Field Museum

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The history of World War II in South Jersey and beyond is captured through the planes, uniforms, and other military artifacts at the Millville Army Air Field Museum.

The museum is located on the premises of the Millville Executive Airport, which itself was dedicated as "America's First Defense Airport" in 1941 and became a gunnery school for pilots in 1943.

The Millville Army Air Field Museum is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays through Sundays. Visitors can schedule group tours and even look forward to events hosted on site such as movie nights, guest speakers, and more.

