Early American history comes to life at The Old Barracks Museum

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 11:51PM
In Trenton, New Jersey, historical interpreters take you on a tour through the times before, during, and after the American Revolution.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At the Old Barracks Museum, historical interpreters take you on a tour through the times before, during, and after the American Revolution.

The building was first constructed in 1758 during the French and Indian War as a place for British soldiers to quarter during the winter.

The building's purpose was 'revolutionized' multiple times between then and the early 1900s, when it became a museum.

The Old Barracks Museum is open on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00am-5:00pm and hosts various events throughout the year.

Watch the video above and visit their website to learn more.

