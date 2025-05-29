World's largest F1 Arcade opens in Center City Philadelphia

The site at 1330 Chestnut Street is the biggest of the F1 Arcades worldwide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines.

F1 Arcade Philadelphia is opening Thursday in Center City.

F1 is short for Formula 1 and is considered one of the most popular sports in the world.

The 19,000-square-foot venue gives you a chance to step into a simulator and experience the feeling of a real race driver.

F1 Arcade will be hosting live watch parties for this season's actual races, which you can also catch on ESPN or on 6abc.

The arcade is open seven days a week and online bookings are recommended.